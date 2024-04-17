Nigeria: PAU Press to Release New Book On Youth and Social Movements

17 April 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

Pan-Atlantic University Press is thrilled to announce that a new book titled Digital Youth and Social Movements: Perspectives from Nigeria will be released on 23 April.

The book, authored by Nwachukwu Egbunike, a senior lecturer at the School of Media Communication, Pan-Atlantic University (PAU) and the head of PAU Press, delves into the narratives of three pivotal hashtags and social movements in Nigeria's digital history: #OccupyNigeria (2012), #EndSARS (2020), and #Obidient (2023). Through curated analyses, Digital Youth and Social Movements explores the intergenerational dynamics within these movements, offering a platform to contemplate the realisation of technological promises and the challenges posed by anti-democratic forces in Africa.

Lending his voice to the topicality of the book, Wairagala Wakabi, executive director, Collaboration on International ICT Policy for East and Southern Africa (CIPESA), Uganda, said, "Egbunike's Digital Youth and Social Movements: Perspectives from Nigeria illuminate pathways to the efficacy and sustainability of social movements and their agenda. Similarly, James Yeku, assistant professor of African Digital Humanities, University of Kansas, acknowledged the importance of the book, stating that it will further "establish the author as a powerful voice on digital media, youth culture, and civic engagement in Nigeria."

Digital Youth and Social Movements is already available for pre-order on the PAU Press website and will also be distributed nationwide in notable bookstores, including Roving Heights Bookstores and Booksellers (Ibadan), and on digital platforms like Amazon, Jumia and Lulu from 23 April.

PAU Press, instituted in 2017, has continually maintained its commitment to producing books of the most excellent scholarly standards.

