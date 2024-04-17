Nigeria: Naira Abuse - 'No More Spraying of Money', Portable Begs EFCC

Street-pop artiste, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has appealed to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to forgive him for spraying money on his admirers.

This followed the six-month jail sentence melted to crossdresser Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, for Naira mutilation offence.

Similarly, his plea was in response to the EFCC filing a three-count charge against Cubana Chief Priest, the nightlife promoter, alleging misuse of the Nigerian currency.

In an Instagram live session on Tuesday, Portable urged his admirers to open bank accounts, stating that he would only make transfers from now on.

He said, "I didn't deface the Naira.

"I help a lot of people; after God na government, please forgive me if you have videos of me spraying money, no more spraying of money.

"My fans, if I no longer spray money, after God na government, no more spraying of money.

"If it's about money, open bank accounts, and let's make transfers."

The commission has also said it is investigating several celebrities who may have been involved in currency abuse.