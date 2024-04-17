Liberia: APM Terminals Liberia Renews Sponsorship of National County Sports Meet With Enhanced Package

17 April 2024
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Monrovia, Liberia

- APM Terminals Liberia is excited to announce its continued sponsorship of the 2023/2024 National County Sports Meet, reaffirming its steadfast commitment to sports development in Liberia. The County Meet tournament commenced on Sunday, April 14, simultaneously across four counties for the preliminary rounds, inaugurated by the esteemed Youth and Sports Minister, Cllr. Jeror Cole Bangalu.

Mr. Emeka Ogbaje, Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Managing Director of APM Terminals, expressed his enthusiasm for the continued partnership, stating, "We are proud to support once again the County Sports Meet, which serves as a vital platform for nurturing young talent and fostering unity across Liberia. Through sports, we can inspire and empower the next generation of leaders"

Building on last year's successful sponsorship, APM Terminals has increased its contribution to $20,000, extending support to football and basketball teams. This expanded sponsorship underscores the company's deep-rooted commitment to empowering Liberian youths and promoting athletic excellence across multiple sports disciplines.

Organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the County Sports Meet is immensely significant as it provides young athletes with an opportunity to showcase their skills and compete at a national level. Through this event, APM Terminals aims to instill a sense of pride and belonging among participants while promoting a healthy spirit of competition.

"We believe in the transformative power of sports to unite communities and inspire future generations," added Mr. Ogbaje. "By investing in the County Sports Meet, we are investing in the future of Liberia."

As the tournament progresses, APM Terminals eagerly anticipates witnessing the talent, dedication, and sportsmanship of Liberian athletes, confident in the positive impact of sports on the nation's development and unity.

