Liberia: ' You Can't Selectively Fight Corruption.'

Former Presidential candidate and human rights lawyer Cllr. Gongloe is picking bones with President Joseph Boakai's Assets Recovery Team while calling for holistic and creditable enforcement.

Making a brief statement at the Alternative National Congress (ANC) headquarters in Congo Town at the deformation of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), Cllr. Gongloe urges that the fight against corruption be holistic and creditable.

According to him, Liberia can't selectively fight corruption because selective Justice is injustice.

Cllr. Gongloe believes that nobody can selectively enforce the law, and any government policy.

" I like to see the Assert Recovery taskforce set by the President engage and investigate all of those big companies in the country as to who supplies them with those trucks they are using. I'm talking about Western Cluster, Bea Mountain, AML, and GVL, among others," he noted.

Cllr. Gongloe stated that doing that would enable the Liberian people to believe and see that the task force is leaving no stone unturned.

The Liberian People's Party defeated Presidential candidate lamented that Liberians need to know if the owners of the equipment rented are paying taxes and how they acquired those properties and contracts.

" Many of our people who get those contracts hold big government positions. We can't cover up and think the people down Waterside don't know the truth. You can't selectively fight corruption; it should be holistic and generally fight," he noted.