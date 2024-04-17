Liberia: Boakai Resigns From JNB Foundation Board

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has resigned his position as Chairman of the Joseph N. Boakai Foundation.

"As President of the Republic of Liberia, my duties demand unwavering attention to state matters both locally and globally," he said. He expressed his gratitude to the Board and staff of the Foundation for their impactful work in providing humanitarian services and improving lives across Liberia. He also expressed his satisfaction in witnessing the Foundation's contributions to national development.

The Founder and Former Board Chairman also appointed Pastor David Saa Fatorma, Jr. as the new Board Chairman.

In his appointment letter, he praised Pastor Fatorma's leadership qualities, community dedication, and humanitarian services, deeming him an ideal candidate for the position.

President Boakai expressed confidence in Pastor Fatorma'sability to lead with integrity, compassion, and vision, focusing on uplifting the disadvantaged.

As Chairman, Pastor Fatorma's responsibilities will include overseeing the Foundation's operations and resource management in line with its founding objectives. He expressed the hope that Pastor Fatorma will do all in his wisdom to uphold utmost integrity for the institution.

The Joseph Nyuma Boakai Foundation, established in 2018, has made significant contributions to national development in various sectors such as agriculture, education, transportation and health.