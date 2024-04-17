Liberia: Boakai's 100-Day Road Deliverables On Course

Public Works Minister, Roland Layfette Giddings has assured that the President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's 100-Day Deliverables Project is well course on.

Speaking at the regular press briefing of the Ministry of Information, Cultural & Tourism recently, Minister Giddings disclosed that periodic road maintenance works are taking place on various road corridors as promised by the Liberian leader during his inauguration.

Minister Giddings disclosed that the availability of funding (one twelve) has expedited the mobilization of contractors along different corridors.

The Public Works Minister named Salayea to Voinjama to Mendicorma, Tappitta to Zwedru, Zwedru to Putuken and Brewerville to Bopolu as corridors where works are currently taking place.

Others include Buchanan to Saturday Town, Cestos to ITI, Nyenfueh Town to Greenville, Pleebo to Barclayville, amongst others.

At the same time, the Public Works Minister has provided updates on various primary roads construction including the completion of the 37km Ganta to Sanniquellie Road, with dedication slated for July this year.

He added that negotiations are ongoing with ArcellorMittal for the pavement of the 30km Sanniquellie to Yekepa Road.he said the 39km Ganta-Saclepea Road which is the Southeastern Corridor Road Asset Management Project (SECRAMP) 1 has an asphalt pavement rating of approximately 40km, but is momentarily stopped due to cash flow issue. The Project is being funded by the Government of Liberia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also disclosed that the Southeastern Corridor Road Asset Management Project (SECRAMP) 2, Saclepea to Tappitta is a 61km stretch of road funded by the World Bank, and has a completion rating of 25%. It is expected to be completed by 2025.

He further disclosed that funding has been secured for the 100km Tappitta to Zwedru Road Project under the Rural Economic Transformation Project (RETRAP). The Project seeks to connect farms to markets.

The RIA Road Dual Carriageway Reconstruction is ongoingaccording to the Minister. He added that acceleration in work levels is satisfactory as anomalies have been corrected adding that completion rating is approximately 32%.

On the Sanniquellie to Louquatuo Road Project he said the project is being funded by the African Development Bank and the European Union. The completion level is 77%, 37km pavement and it is expected to be dedicated by 2025.

Meanwhile, Minister Giddings has at the same time assured that the Coastal Highway is becoming a reality.

He confirmed that with the availability of the first trunk of funding, construction works along the Coastal Highway are expected to commence soon, beginning from Barclayville to Sasstown.

In a related development, the Public Works Minister has warned against illegal possession of vehicles belonging to the Ministry by former officials of the institution. He stressed that some of these vehicles were not acquire properly.