Liberia: Uniboa Queen Empowers Liberian Girls

Ellen James, the Queen of the United Bassa Organizations in the Americas, is making a significant impact on the lives of young Liberian girls by sponsoring their enrollment in the Diversified Educators Empowerment Project (DEEP), a vocational school specializing in sewing skills. Through her generous support, ten girls received the opportunity to learn the craft of sewing and enhance their skills.

Following their graduation from the program last month, Madam James, a Liberian humanitarian, based in the United States, took her commitment a step further by funding the provision of sewing machines to each of the sponsored girls. A proxy representing Madam James conveyed her message during a brief ceremony where the sewing machines were officially handed over to the beneficiaries.

The proxy emphasized that Madam James' donation aimed to empower the girls to become self-sufficient and successful in the business world. Encouraging the recipients to utilize their newly acquired skills, Madam James urged the girls to leverage their knowledge to empower themselves, their families, and their communities.

Jenneh Kumba Tamba, DEEP Executive Director, lauded James and the UNIBOA family for looking out for Liberian youth who are in dire need of support and empowerment.

She said the collaboration with the UNIBOA Queen has been more than a blessing to the girls and young women who have now acquired the requisite skills to make their lives more impactful and meaningful.

"We want to thank Madam James for providing the resources that enabled us to train these girls and give them opportunities to make their lives better," Tamba said.

She also expressed excitement over the provision of sewing machines to each of the graduates, as it would help them get started on the right. "We want to be grateful to Madam James for not only sponsoring your training but also giving you a start-up -- somewhere you can begin from as you start your new journey."

Tamba urged the graduates to be focused and resourceful as there is no more than any excuse why they won't do better.

"Everyone needs a push, but when someone is pushing you, you should be able to stand on your own. This is what we are giving you these machines," she said. " So on behalf of the Diversified Educators Empowerment Project, we present to you your sewing machine, your empowerment, your treasure, that you will use it to the best of your ability to benefit you, your children, your families, and your communities."

The beneficiaries of the gesture include Mercy Jackson, Decontee Momkewah, Angel Maryoupleh Harris, Esther Tarr, and Rose Gbadyu. The rest are Grace Peters, Georgia Johnson, Evelyn Quire, Grace Myers, and Esther Aircyouba.

Meanwhile, the gesture of providing sewing machines serves as a tangible step towards economic independence and self-reliance for these young women, setting them on a path toward a brighter future.

Madam Elizabeth James' dedication to empowering young Liberian girls through education and vocational training is a testament to her commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of others.