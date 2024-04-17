Nigeria: Yoruba Nation - Court Remands 29 Suspected Agitators

The Iyaganku Chief Magistrates' Court in Ibadan has ordered the remand of 29 suspected Yoruba Nation agitators for invading the premises of the Oyo State Secretariat in Ibadan on Saturday.

The defendants were arraigned on Wednesday for their various involvements in the failed invasion of the secretariat and the Governor's Office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that some masked persons invaded the state secretariat to hoist the Yoruba Nation flag before they were demobilised by joint security personnel.

The defendants faced a seven-count charge bordering on conspiracy, treasonable felony, belonging to unlawful society, going armed in public, conduct likely to cause breach of peace and unlawful possession of firearms.

The suspects, including a young woman and five elderly women, were remanded by Chief Magistrate Olabisi Ogunkanmi at the Agodi Correctional Centre in Ibadan.

Ogunkanmi, thereafter, adjourned the matter till Aug. 1, for mention.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, CSP Funke Fawole, told the court that the defendants had on Saturday, at about 8.30 a.m., conspired to commit a treasonable felony.

Fawole said the defendants allegedly formed an intention and manifested the intention to forcefully remove the democratically elected governor of Oyo State from office.

She said items recovered from the agitators include guns, cutlasses, charms and knives.

Fawole said the offences contravened Sections 3 and 6(b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap RII, Vol 14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

According to her, the offences also contravened Section 62 and were punishable under Sections 41 (b), 64, 80, 249 (d), and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

NAN reports that the defendants are, Rofiat Ayanwale, 25, 'F'; Ismaila Adepoju, 45; Saburi Ayanwale, 28; Adeola Elegbede, 27; Anthony Fatoki, 34, and Mathew Olalere, 54.

Others include Friday Isaac, 27; Peter Ismaila, 65; Wasiu Fatunmbi, 30; Abefe Muritala, 40; Joseph Adeyemo, 29; Peter Adeyemo, 75, and Hammed Adesokan, 37.

The list includes Lateef Adejumo, 60; Alabi Ogundeji, 55; David Ayoola, 40; Olufemi Ojo, 52; Ezekiel Ajani, 42; Amos Ogundeji, 45; Adeniyi Ademola, 29; Wahab Salaudeen, 56, and Dosumu Toyin, 'F', 65.

Others are Esther Abiona, 78, 'F'; Funsho Omoyajowo, 64, 'F'; Tola Olufemi, 60, 'F'; Alabi Oritola, 44; Kayode Fakeye, 45; Titilayo Taiwo, 58, 'F' and Yussuf Adebayo, 67. (NAN)