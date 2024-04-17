Nigeria: 3 Arrested for Faking Kidnap in Edo

17 April 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Usman a. Bello. Benin

The police in Edo State have arrested three people, Blessing Ogunu, Esther Anthony and Ukpebor Joel, for allegedly faking their kidnap and demanding a N4,800,000 ransom from their company.

Parading the suspects, the state police command's spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, explained that one Samuel Prince Omomuzo reported to the police that Blessing, a staff of Bliss Legacy Limited, Benin City, and two other women, Esther and Joel, were kidnapped in Benin City and that the kidnappers demanded N4.8m from the company.

He said operatives, using technical intelligence, arrested the "kidnapped victims".

He further said, "During interrogation, the Blessing confessed that she arranged the kidnap because her company refused to allocate a piece of land to a customer who they received money from."

