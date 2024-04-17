Nigeria: Illegal Operation - NCAA Begins Re-Evaluation of 100 Private Jets

Private jet operators have been given 72 hours to submit relevant documents for re-evaluation by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

This followed the high prevalence of illegal operations by private jet owners holding a permit for non-commercial flights (PNCF).

The permit forbids the owners from using their aircraft for hire and reward.

Our correspondent reports that there are over 100 private jets in Nigeria with a few of them holding PNCF.

But over time, some operators have been operating commercial flights without the necessary approval and against the spirit and letter of their permit.

The implication, according to the authorities, is the loss of revenue in addition to exposing the passengers to risk since the aircraft does not possess comprehensive insurance in the event of an accident or incident.

Yesterday, the NCAA suspended the permits of three private jet owners for violating the terms of their permits and using their jets for commercial purposes.

The suspension came after about a month of surveillance at major airports in the country by the regulatory authority acting on the marching order of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo.

Though the affected operators were not disclosed, it was learnt that the operators were caught red-handed using their aircraft for hire and reward.

Acting director general, Capt. Chris Najomo, said: "In line with our zero tolerance for violation of regulations, the authority has suspended the PNCF of these operators. To further sanitise the general aviation sector, I have directed a re-evaluation of all holders of PNCF to be carried out on or before the 19th of April, 2024 to ascertain compliance with regulatory requirements.

"All PNCF holders will be required to submit relevant documents to the authority within the next 72 hours.

"This riot act is also directed at existing Air Operator Certificate (AOC) holders, who utilise aircraft listed on their PNCF for commercial charter operations.