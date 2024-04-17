Nigeria: APC NWC Petitions IGP, Says Ganduje's 'Suspension' Criminal

Kano govt files fresh charges, to arraign ex-gov today

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the purported suspension of the party's national chairman and former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The NWC, which did not respond to an inquiry for reaction on Monday, said it has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, requesting an investigation to uncover those behind the suspension.

In a statement on Tuesday by the APC's National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the NWC reiterated the position of the party's executives in Ganduje ward and Dawakin Tofa LGA that the individuals behind the "criminal act" were not legitimate APC members in Ganduje's ward.

Recall that one Haladu Maigwanjo, identified as the APC legal adviser in Ganduje's ward of Dawakin Tofa LGA of Kano State, along with others, on Monday announced the suspension of Ganduje at a press conference in Kano. This was, however, swiftly countered by the 27-man executives of the party at both the ward and LGA levels at another press conference at the party's state secretariat in Kano.

The APC NWC condemned the purported suspension as a "devious act" by impersonators of ward officials aimed at causing confusion.

The NWC alleged that the perpetrators were affiliated with senior officials and representatives of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP). The party accused the NNPP officials in Kano of being behind the act as part of a program of political persecution against Ganduje, orchestrated by the administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, an allegation the Kano state government denied.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The party urged its members and the public to disregard reports of Ganduje's suspension, affirming that he remains the national chairman of the party.

Meanwhile, the Kano State Anti-Corruption and Public Complaints Commission has announced fresh corruption and maladministration charges against Ganduje.

According to the commission's chairman, Muhuyi Magaji, investigations uncovered the diversion of N51.3 billion from local government funds to unauthorized individuals during Ganduje's tenure.

Magaji, who spoke on Channels TV, also alleged that N1 billion monthly was withdrawn from state coffers for road renovation but diverted to Bureau de Change operators, and N4 billion was transferred to an agricultural company from Kano's consolidated revenue account.

When contacted for a reaction on the fresh allegation, Ganduje's Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olufu, declined to comment on the matter.

The state government has said it will arraign Ganduje, along with his wife and son, for money laundering today.