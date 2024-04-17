Nigeria: NDLEA Destroys Illicit Drugs Seized in Lagos, Ogun

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Tuesday destroyed 304,436kgs and 40,042 litres of illicit substances seized from parts of Lagos and Ogun states.

Speaking at a ceremony where the seized drugs were publicly destroyed in Badagry, Lagos, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the agency, retired Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa, said the open destruction of the seized illicit drugs followed court orders.

The spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, on Tuesday in a statement also quoted Marwa as calling for more public support for ongoing efforts by NDLEA and other stakeholders to curb the menace of substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking in Nigeria.

"Though a routine exercise and an established process of removing dangerous substances from our society, the public destruction of confiscated illicit drugs is usually conducted at the end of their related cases in court.

"The exhibits being destroyed were of mixed types, which include illicit drugs in solid and liquid states as well as in various classes such as cocaine, heroin, cannabis and tramadol, among others," Marwa said.

He said the drugs were seized by NDLEA operatives across different formations of the agency in Lagos and Ogun states from January 2022 to date, especially at the Lagos seaports, airports, and land borders.