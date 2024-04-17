Nigeria: Police Nab Man On Mission to Kill Uncle in Edo

The police in Edo State have arrested a 22-year-old man, Francis Obinna Okoye, for allegedly being in possession of a pistol with the intention to kill his uncle over an allegation of killing his father with charms.

It was learnt that Obinna was travelling in a commercial bus from Lagos to Anambra State when the bus was intercepted by the police on the Benin-Lagos road close to the Ovia River.

Parading the suspect, the command's spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said the suspect was arrested after nine rounds of live ammunition, an English pistol and a POS machine, all concealed in a bag were discovered to be his.

He further said, "The suspect confessed that one Kelvin gave him the gun to avenge his father's death after his aunt told him that his uncle, one Mr Paul Okoye, killed his father with charms."

He further said that investigation revealed that the suspect's claim on who gave him the gun was false.

In an interview with journalists, the suspect said, "The gun was found with me but I am not the owner. My friend, Kelvin, gave it to me and I was taking it to Anambra State to threaten my uncle who my aunt, Amarachi, told me had a hand in my father's death. The POS machine is mine. I registered it with my store's name."