Nigeria: 46 Arrested Over Kwara Cult War

The Kwara State Police Command has said 46 suspects have been arrested in connection with the recent cult clash in the Oja Oba area of Ilorin metropolis.

One person was shot dead while another was macheted by the cultist during the deadly attacks between rival groups.

The violent confrontation subsequently spread to Centre Igboro, Baboko, Ile Onimago, Adabata and Eruda areas.

According to the spokeswoman of the Kwara State Police Command, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi (DSP), 46 suspects have so far been arrested in connection with the incident.

"The miscreants engaged in a violent confrontation; a free-for-all, using weapons such as broken bottles and stones, leading to the blockage of Baboko Road.

"Six patrol teams, supported by men of the community policing, were mobilized to quell the disturbance. Fourteen out of the 46 suspects arrested have been linked to the recent cult activities in Ilorin metropolis.

"Normalcy has since been restored to the affected areas, the road barricades have been cleared, and residents are able to resume their daily activities," she added.