Nigeria: NAFDAC Bans Selling, Use of Dex Luxury Soap in Yobe

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control (NAFDAC) has banned the selling and use of Dex Luxury Bar Soap due to the presence of the chemical, butylphenyl methylpropional, in it.

Yobe State Coordinator of NAFDAC, Mr Lawan Musa Dadingelma, told journalists in Damaturu, that the agency on Thursday, April 11, announced the ban of Dex Luxury Bar Soap (No 6 Mystic Flower) by the European Union (EU), which was manufactured in Turkey, that contained BMHCA, a substance prohibited in cosmetics products due to its potential harm to the human reproductive system and skin.

Dadingelma also said that the agency had since banned Benylin Pediatrics Syrup, manufactured by Johnson and Johnson, with batch number 329304.

He explained that the product was manufactured in May, 2021, and was expected to expire in April, 2024. The coordinator called on distributors, retailers and consumers to exercise caution and vigilance within the supply chain to avoid the distribution, sales and use of substandard and regulated products.

Dadingelma also urged the people of the state to obtain medical products from authorised and licenced suppliers, and that products' authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked before use.