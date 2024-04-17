Nigeria: NAFDAC Bans Selling, Use of Dex Luxury Soap in Yobe

17 April 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Habibu Idris Gimba, Damaturu

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control (NAFDAC) has banned the selling and use of Dex Luxury Bar Soap due to the presence of the chemical, butylphenyl methylpropional, in it.

Yobe State Coordinator of NAFDAC, Mr Lawan Musa Dadingelma, told journalists in Damaturu, that the agency on Thursday, April 11, announced the ban of Dex Luxury Bar Soap (No 6 Mystic Flower) by the European Union (EU), which was manufactured in Turkey, that contained BMHCA, a substance prohibited in cosmetics products due to its potential harm to the human reproductive system and skin.

Dadingelma also said that the agency had since banned Benylin Pediatrics Syrup, manufactured by Johnson and Johnson, with batch number 329304.

He explained that the product was manufactured in May, 2021, and was expected to expire in April, 2024. The coordinator called on distributors, retailers and consumers to exercise caution and vigilance within the supply chain to avoid the distribution, sales and use of substandard and regulated products.

Dadingelma also urged the people of the state to obtain medical products from authorised and licenced suppliers, and that products' authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked before use.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.