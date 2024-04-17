Nigeria: Hisbah to Sensitise Officials On Child Rights, Protection

The Kano Hisbah Board has said it is set to embark on a massive sensitisation of its staff across the 44 LGAs of the state on child rights and protection.

The board's director, Special Duties, Abdullahi Babangida, made this known on Tuesday at a training organised for Hisbah officials and judges in the state with support from the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF).

He said, "The board is ready to extend the knowledge acquired from the workshop to its entire staff, especially those on operations, so as to know the nitty-gritty of protecting the rights of children.

"This will enable our corps to prevent what is wrong in what they are doing. They will try to protect the child's rights in general."