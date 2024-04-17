Nigeria: Soldier Arrested Over Attempted Murder

Homicide detectives from the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a lance corporal of the Nigerian Army (NA) over an attempt to kill a commercial motorcycle ride in the Ikorodu area following an argument in a beer parlour.

The soldier, who is attached to the 159 Battalion in Yobe State, was arrested after he allegedly stabbed the rider, identified as Saheed Isah, with a jackknife during a brawl in a bar in the Itamaga area of Ikorodu.

The police said a pistol and a jackknife were recovered from the suspect, who they alleged was drunk at the time of the incident.

The soldier, whose name could not be ascertained, was said to have engaged the victim in a heated argument before the incident.

Lagos State police spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the arrest, explained that on Saturday, April 13, 2024, "A soldier attached to the 159 Battalion in Yobe State, armed with a gun