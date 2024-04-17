Nigeria: 10th Chibok Anniversary - Students Call for Adequate Security in Schools

17 April 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ibrahim Musa Giginyu, Kano

University students from Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states have called for the provision of adequate security presence in schools as a measure of restoring parents' and students' confidence on safety.

The students made the call in Kano during a panel discussion with decision makers on school safety, organised by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to mark the 10th anniversary of the Chibok schoolgirls' abduction.

A student from the Federal University Dutsinma (FUDMA), Katsina State, Fajad Harazumi, noted that there was the need to create awareness on the importance of non-payment of ransom to kidnappers, increased security presence in schools, as well as establishment of adequate student's hostels in all institutions to avoid students living off campus.

Speaking on behalf of the Field Officer of UNICEF in Kano, UNICEF's Education Manager, Mr Michel Banda, stated that UNICEF and the government were collaborating to encourage university students to lead conversations on how schools could be made safe in Nigeria for both students and teachers.

