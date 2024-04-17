Nigeria: FG Allocates 8,925 Affordable Houses

The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (FMHUD) says it has concluded plans to allocate 8,925 residences to deserving applicants nationwide through the national housing programme.

This was contained in a statement by Dr Marcus Ogunbiyi, the Permanent Secretary of FMHUD, in Abuja.

Ogunbiyi elucidated that the allocation marks the culmination of a meticulous assessment of the prerequisites and protocol governing housing sales under the National Housing Programme, as delineated in a circular disseminated in December 2023.

The allocation encompasses diverse housing schemes, encompassing outright payment, mortgage, rent-to-own and instalment payment, tailored to suit the multifaceted needs of applicants.

A total of 8,925 applications were tendered and distribution of applications by payment method delineates thus: outright payment - 1,294, mortgage - 2,408, rent-to-own - 2,184, and instalment payment - 3,039.

Applicants enrolled in the mortgage, rent-to-own and instalment payment schemes, mandated to be subscribers to the National Housing Fund, are undergoing profiling.

Ogunbiyi stated that successful applicants for outright payment will be extended offers for new provisional allocations with Federal Controllers of Housing and Urban Development in states and the Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) initiating contact with subscribers commencing Thursday, 18th April, 2024, for further coordination.

He clarified that completed houses are unavailable in Abia, Lagos, Bayelsa, Rivers states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), stating allocation of units in these regions will be conducted upon the culmination of housing projects later in the year.

The statement reads: "The ministry is presently in the process of refining the conditions and procedures for sales of houses under the National Housing Programme.

"Part of the new sales process is the completion of an Expression of Interest form.

"Interested subscribers who were offered a provisional offer of allocation that elapsed between 10h March, 2022 and 18h October, 2023, are free to re-apply by completing the Expression of Interest form.

"All interested subscribers are to obtain their Expression of Interest forms from the office of the Federal Controllers of Housing and Urban Development in the 36 states of the federation and Federal Capital Territory at no cost."