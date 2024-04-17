Nigeria: Minister Tasks Iepn Council to Sieve Professionals From Quacks

Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, on Tuesday, in Abuja, inaugurated the Governing Council of the Institute of Environmental Practitioners of Nigeria (IEPN), with the task to sieve professionals from the quacks.

He specifically demanded that the new Governing Council initiate programmes and policies that would sanitize the profession of the Institute and sieve professionals from the quacks, thereby ensuring that anyone in the space is registered, documented and operating within the set ethics of the profession.

The Minister who was represented at the event by Mr. Olusanya Olubunmi, Director of Pollution Control and Environmental Health Department, stressed the importance of the Institute in promoting quality, standard and professionalism among environmental practitioners of Nigeria.

He acknowledged that the journey to establishing the Institute took long, and expressed optimism in the capacity of the pioneer Governing Council members to drive the dreams and aspirations behind the establishment of the Institute.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Environment, Senator Akintunde Abiodun, in his remarks, challenged the Council to promote ethics and professionalism among environmental practitioners.

"Such will ensure that the Institute and its members command maximum respect and recognition like other professional bodies. Accountants, Lawyers and other professional bodies are highly respected simply because there are ethics guiding the profession, hence It's not an all comers affair."

President of the Council, Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye, in his remarks appreciated the efforts made by different individuals and groups towards the establishment of the Institute, and assured that the Institute will become a model for other professional bodies to learn from.

Ezemonye, recalled with nostalgia, the long journey that culminated in the establishment of the Institute and recognised the roles played by members of the National Assembly, past and present, particularly Hon. Obinna Chidoka, who sponsored the bill for the establishment of the Institute in 2017.

He said: "We would promote ecological evaluation, management, protection, stewardship and welfare and well-being of our members. We are equally committed to protecting the environment, and also open minded to the cause of protecting the environment. We would promote sanity in environmental practice, promote international standards."

He, however, welcomed the participation of every member in the activities of the Institute, but insisted that there would be no special treatment for anyone. "Everyone must pass through the processes to be a member of the Institute."