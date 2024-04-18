Africa: World Malaria Day 2024

press release

World Malaria Day is a pivotal moment in the calendar for the malaria community. It is a chance to come together, to raise awareness of the fight to end malaria and also to shine a light on the challenges we have in eliminating this devastating disease.

Not only does this disease directly endanger health it also perpetuates a cycle of inequity. The disease disproportionately disadvantages those communities and social groups that are already facing economic, societal and health challenges.

Of course, it is also deadly. Globally in 2022, there were 608 000 malaria deaths in 85 countries. The African continent carries a disproportionately high share of the global malaria burden. In 2022, the continent was home to 94% of malaria cases (233 million) and 95% (580 000) of malaria deaths.

Importantly, malaria disproportionately impacts the health, societal and economic outcomes of women and girls. It also creates a cycle of inequity which makes it harder to eliminate and access to health services at the time of need, without incurring financial burden, is a human right - malaria is just one piece of the puzzle in this wider global health challenge.

In response to this ongoing challenge, the RBM Partnership to End Malaria has chosen the theme :

Gender, Health Equity, and Human Rights

Slogan:

Accelerating the fight against malaria for a more equitable world

Accelerating the fight against Malaria is a collective effort. Together, we can break down barriers, advocate for the vulnerable, and ensure inclusivity in pursuing a malaria-free world. The goal must extend beyond combating disease to championing the rights of every individual to lead a healthy and dignified life.

We urge stakeholders to

Fund the Fight: We urge governments, philanthropists, private sector, and others to increase investment in ending malaria, capitalizing on upcoming Gavi and Global Fund replenishments

Reach the Last Mile: We must prioritize marginalized and at-risk communities in delivering essential tools and treatments to make real progress towards malaria elimination.

Invest for Tomorrow and Reverse the Statistics: Allocate resources for research and development to outpace emerging threats and reverse alarming malaria statistics through innovation.

Speak Up: Zero Malaria begins with everyone speaking up. Every voice, whether advocating locally or urging leaders to act, is crucial in the fight against malaria.

Let's recommit to strengthening health systems, women and girls, and pursuing equity in the fight against Malaria. Join the conversation on social media using the following hashtags

#AccelerateTheFight

#WorldMalariaDay

#GenderEquityHumanRights

#EndMalaria

#ZeroMalariaStartswithMe