Nigeria: FG Sets Up Committee for Democracy Day Celebration

Federal government has inaugurated a 17-man Inter-Ministerial Committee on 2024 Democracy Day Celebration charged with the responsibility of organising a memorable and befitting Democracy Day Anniversary Celebration.

The secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, while inaugurating the committee in his office, emphasised the importance for the commemoration of the Democracy Day as an opportunity to reflect on the contributions and sacrifices of our national heroes and heroines who fought for the entrenchment of democratic rule in the country.

"I am delighted to welcome you to the inauguration Ceremony of the 2024 Democracy Day Anniversary Inter-Ministerial Committee. Ladies and Gentlemen, the celebration of the 2024 Democracy Day Anniversary provides an opportunity to reflect on the contributions and sacrifices of our national heroes and heroines who fought for the entrenchment of democratic rule in the country", he said.

He stated that the annual Democracy Day Celebration also affords the nation the avenue to showcase its achievements in dealing with myriads of challenges in social and economic sectors confronting the nation.

The proposed activities lined up for the 2024 Democracy Day Celebration are viz. World Press Briefing on Thursday, 6th June, 2024; Juma'at Service on Friday, 7th June, 2024; Church Service on Sunday 9th June, 2024; Symposium/Public Lecture on Monday, 10th June, 2024 and the Presidential Broadcast alongside Parade on Wednesday, 12th June, 2024.

In order to ensure successful and hitch-free execution of the Celebration, the SGF inaugurated the following eleven (11) Sub-Committees: Church Service Sub-Committee; Juma'at Sub-Committee.

Others are "Protocol Sub-Committee; Venue and Entertainment Sub-Committee; Medical Sub-Committee; Security Sub-Committee; Media and Publicity Sub-Committee; Parade Sub-Committee; Public Lecture/Symposium Sub-Committee, Accommodation Sub-Committee and Secretariat Sub-Committee.

The committee which is chaired by Akumehas the following members: Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris Malagi; Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Abubakar Bagudu; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar; Minister of FCT, Barr. Nyesom Wike.

The committee also include the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination; Hadiza Bala-Usman; Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga; Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; Director-General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Magaji Bichi; Commander, Guards Brigade, Colonel Adebisi Onasanya; Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Dr. Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Kachollom Daju and Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office, Richard Pheelangwa as the Secretary.

The terms of references for the committee are to plan, organise and execute all approved activities befitting the Democracy Day Celebration; co-opt any organistion(s)/person(s) relevant towards the successful execution of the programme; document for posterity, all activities for the Democracy Day Celebration; and carry out any other assignment as may be required towards the successful implementation of the programme.