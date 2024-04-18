Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Games - 1500 Athletes Set to Represent 13 Companies

press release

The Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, his FCT counterpart, Neysom Wike, and top officials from the Petroleum Ministry, among other dignitaries will grace the occasion

At least 1,500 athletes from the Nigerian oil and gas sector will be representing 13 companies in the 19th edition of the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Games beginning in Abuja on Sunday, 21 April.

The Games, held in Abuja only for the second time since inception, have been described as special and expected to be the most competitive ever.

The event ends on Sunday, 27 April.

Speaking at the pre-event press conference held at the Central Business District, Abuja on Wednesday, Chairperson of the Main Organising Committee, Ifeyinwa Mojo-eyes, said the companies taking part in the week-long fiesta include NNPC, Shell, Chevron, Total Energies, PTI, SEPLAT, NCDMB, NLNG, OANDO and NMDPRA. Others include ExxonMobil NUPRC and ARADEL.

"We have at least 1500 athletes to compete in different events,"

According to Mrs Mojo-eyes, the 2024 edition will feature 13 sports, including athletics, golf, football, basketball, 8-ball pool, swimming, table tennis, tennis and chess.

Others include volleyball, squash and badminton.

She called on Abuja residents to turn out en masse and have fun with their families as she assured them that there would be tight security to ensure the safety of both athletes and spectators.

With the theme "Empower Wellness, Ignite Productivity, the MOC boss emphasised the essence of the games.

She said: "Apart from providing a platform for connectivity among industry players, the games engenders a healthy workforce, which makes a healthy and more productive nation. Above all, it reduces medical bills and enhances productivity."

Chief Host and Group Managing Director of the NNPC Limited, Mele Kyari, will declare the Games open at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Sunday, 21 April.

The highlights of the final day's event include the final of the men's and women's 100 metres dash, the 4x100 relay race and the final match of the football event between NCDMB and NLNG.