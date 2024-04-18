Liberia: UP Elder Council Lauds Lawmakers for Proactive WECC Decisions

The National Elder Council of the ruling Unity Party has commended the legislature for its commitment to establishing a War and Economic Crime Court (WECC) in Liberia.

On March 5th, over 40 members of the House of Representatives overwhelmingly signed a resolution for the establishment of the court in the country. The Senate supported the House's decision through a similar expression of intent on Tuesday, April 9th with slight amendment, to the disbelief of many skeptics of that august body.

The Council sees the establishment of this court as crucial in promoting justice and deterring future unlawful acts.

"When set up, the court will not only ensure that justice is served but it will also serve as a deterrent to those who may want to engage in similar acts," the council said in a press statement released on Wednesday, April 17. Anthony L.M. Boakai, Publicity Committee Chair, signed the statement.

A wave of cautious optimism has been washing over Liberia, as its legislature overwhelmingly endorsed a resolution to establish the WECC. This long-awaited decision, a crucial step towards addressing the deep scars left by the country's brutal civil wars, has also received strong backing from the United States and other partners.

This endorsement by the Liberian Legislature and the U.S. response marks a turning point for the nation. For decades, the wounds of the civil wars have festered, hindering Liberia's development and stability. The prospect of a War Crimes Court offers a chance for long-denied justice and a path toward reconciliation. Victims' families may finally see accountability for the horrific acts endured. The court could also serve as a deterrent against future violence and strengthen Liberia's democratic institutions by upholding the rule of law.

The road ahead, however, is not without challenges. The success of the court hinges on President Boakai's commitment to swift and transparent implementation.

The council in its Wednesday statement noted that the establishment of the court will be a fulfillment of one of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's 2023 presidential campaign promises. "With this court, President Boakai will be honoring one of his campaign promises," the statement said. "He promised the Liberian people that he would establish the court upon taking office as President of Liberia, and we are gradually seeing that.

They believe President Boakai's swift action within his first few months in office suggests a transformative administration ahead.

However, ensuring a fair and inclusive process that incorporates the voices of all Liberians will be crucial. The international community, led by the U.S., will probably play a significant role in providing resources and expertise to bolster the court's effectiveness.

If Liberia can navigate these challenges and establish a credible court, legal experts believe, it could represent a landmark achievement. The court has the potential to not only deliver justice for past wrongs, but also pave the way for a more peaceful and stable future for Liberia.

Meanwhile, the UP Elder Council has urged President Boakai to form a Board of Inquiry to investigate his Minister of State, Mr. Sylvester Grisgby, regarding the acquisition of three cars on behalf of the transitional team that were allegedly not made known to the team. Members of the council are concerned about allegations that Minister Grisgby may have bypassed PPCC guidelines in the procurement process.

The council, an auxiliary of the political party, said it remains committed to upholding transparency and accountability in governance for the betterment of Liberia.