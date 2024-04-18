Liberia to Host Africa's First-Ever Surf Tour

The five-day event will bring together more than a hundred (100) persons including sixty (60) athletes.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has expressed excitement over Liberia's rise to a place among the top 10 surfing destinations in the world and the choice to host the Africa Tour: Surf to Rise competition.

The event, scheduled to take place in West Africa for the first time, will be held in Robertsport, Grand Cape Mount County. It will be a five-day event, bringing in more than a hundred (100) persons including sixty (60) athletes, all of whom will be staying in Robertsport for the duration of the event to be held from May 23-28, 2024.

According to a press release from the Executive Mansion, this initiative is a significant moment for Liberia's tourism sector, which aims to rebrand the country and attract visitors from around the world. It also comes as the President prepares to submit the Tourism Bill to the Legislature as part of his legislative agenda.

As part of the transformative agenda outlined in the Agriculture Roads, Rule of Law, Education Sanitation, and Tourism (ARREST) Agenda, the President reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to harnessing its natural assets for sustainable development.

The Liberian Leader emphasized the significance of this event in showcasing the country's rich cultural heritage and untapped potential in the realm of tourism. He stated that this event presents an unparalleled opportunity for Liberia to be showcased on the international stage. By harnessing the power of the country's coastline and embracing initiatives that promote adventure tourism, Liberia can usher in a new era of prosperity.

The Liberia Surfing Association is organizing the event under the leadership of its President, Ms. Naquetta Ricks, in collaboration with the CEO of tourism marketing company Unchain Africa, Hesta Baker, and Dr. Clarice Ford-Kulah, CEO of Liberia's historical preservation NGO, Providence Preservation Foundation.

Robertsport has been the destination for annual surfing competitions among Liberian surfers only and continues to remain the biggest surfing event in Liberia that showcases huge and untapped touristic potential and seeks international tourist attractions organized by Liberia Surfing Association (LSA).

According to Ricks, the African surfing industry is a multi-billion-dollar industry, and Liberia's participation in this event will drive the development of the country's surfers, and sportsmanship, and promote the spirit of healthy competition.

The GOL has affirmed its support to the organizers for hosting the Africa Surf Tour in Liberia and seeks your sponsorship, support, and collaborative effort to ensure its successful organization.

President Boakai is extending a warm invitation to all Liberians to participate in and support this landmark event, emphasizing the pivotal role that businesses and communities play in driving Liberia's economic growth.

He calls upon all Liberians to join in celebrating the country's natural beauty and cultural vibrancy at the Africa Tour: Surf to Rise event. He also encouraged businesses to support the transformative power of tourism to create jobs, stimulate local economies, and showcase Liberia as a beacon of opportunity in West Africa.

As Liberia prepares to host the inaugural leg of the Africa Tour: Surf to Rise event, President Boakai reaffirms his Administration's unwavering commitment to realizing the full potential of Liberia's tourism sector. Through strategic partnerships and proactive initiatives, Liberia is poised to emerge as a leading destination for adventure tourism and sustainable development.