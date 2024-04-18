Liberia: Peal Welcomes New Leadership Team

The Professional Educators Association of Liberia (PEAL) proudly announced its newly elected leadership, with Madam Cecelia Cassel as its president. The induction ceremony took place on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Starz University in Airfield Sinkor, Monrovia.

Realizing that education is the bedrock of any nation and an essential aspect of national and individual development that requires professional operation and management; and taking cognizance that there exists a huge reservoir of professional manpower, talents and skills in the education sector which are not being fully utilized and with the awareness that there is a dire need to organize, structure, strategize, and manage existing skill sets of education practitioners to speak with one voice and improve the education sector of Liberia; a group of individuals who have acquired credentials in the education profession resolve and agree to organize themselves into an association named styled "Professional Educators Association of Liberia (PEAL)" as a civil society organization (CSO).

PEAL's vision is the existence of an education sector in which the quality of education is improved, maintained, and in sync with global standards. And mission to harness and utilize the skills of educators through professionalization, accountability, and advocacy to manage, transform, and guarantee quality, inclusive, and equitable education for all.

Joining Madam Cassel in the leadership are Dr. Charles Gbollie as Vice President, Lydia A. Matthews as Secretary General, Darric Dennis as Assistant Secretary General, and Pauline Passawee as Chaplain.

The event saw the presence of esteemed figures including Rev. Harrison Dawolor, County Education Officer, Montserrado II; Prof. Moses Blonkanjay Jackson, PEAL's Board Chair; and Prof. Dr. Edward Lama Wonkeryor, Director General of the National Commission on Higher Education, Republic of Liberia, who also served as the guest speaker and induction officer.

He expresses gratitude to the Professional Educators Association of Liberia (PEAL) for the invitation afforded him and welcomes the opportunity to serve in a dual capacity as the guest speaker and induction officer.

He also commends the outgoing leadership of PEAL and past leaders of the association for the work that they have completed. "You have worked hard with the determination to make your term of office a successful one. The work that you have done has demonstrated an unwavering determination to live up to the aims of your association. As you turn over the gable to the new leadership today, I charge you to stand ready, to serve with love, and to understand because your experience as past leaders can still be valuable in the years ahead. Please continue your endeavor to promote the work for the good of this association," he remarked.

Addressing the newly elected officers, Dr. Wonkeryor highlighted the weight of their responsibility. "PEAL has entrusted you with the governance of this association. The success of PEAL rests largely on your leadership skills and attitudes," he advised.

Madam Cecelia Cassel was formally sworn in as the new president of PEAL. In her inaugural address, she articulated a vision for the future of education in Liberia that was both ambitious and inspiring.

"Education is the platform upon which every other profession stands to earn its title. For instance, lawyers, doctors, engineers, pilots, and so on rely on education to achieve their goals. Consequently, they look up to educators to help shape their career paths," Madam Cassel affirmed. "Today, we have gathered here to declare to the world that education is indeed a profession, and we educators are ready to embrace our roles to the fullest. Together, we embark on a journey of innovation, collaboration, and excellence."

Madam Cassel stressed that the PEAL organization stands as a beacon of hope, a catalyst for change, and a testament to the power of unity and determination in steering "our education system in the right direction. With every step we take, we pave the way for a brighter future, not only for ourselves but for generations to come."

"Innovation lies at the heart of everything we do. It is the driving force behind our enablement, the stimulus that ignites our imagination, and the cornerstone of our success. Today, we embrace innovation not as a choice but as a necessity -- a pathway to overcome challenges, seize opportunities, and redefine the roles of educators in our education system," she declared.

However, she also emphasized the need for inclusivity and unity within the association. "We pledge to cultivate a culture where every voice is heard and every contribution is valued. Together, we are stronger and unstoppable. Together, we can overcome any obstacle and achieve greatness beyond measure," she declared.

In conclusion, Madam Cassel urged everyone to uphold the core values of integrity, respect, and commitment to excellence. "These are not just words; they are the guiding principles that shape our actions and define our legacy. Let us hold fast to these principles as we navigate the challenges that lie ahead, for they are the bedrock upon which our organization stands," she implored.

In wrapping up the ceremony, Madam Cassel also urged everyone to embrace the moment with optimism, courage, and unwavering determination and "dream big, to reach for the stars, and to leave an indelible mark on the world."

"Together, we will write the next chapter in our educational history, one filled with achievement, flexibility, and uncontrolled success," Madam Cassel concluded. She extended her appreciation to PEAL and urged them to rise and meet the challenges and opportunities that await us with grace, fortitude, and unity.

With new leadership at the helm and a renewed sense of purpose, PEAL stands poised to usher in a new era of excellence in education for Liberia.