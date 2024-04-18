Gambia: Police Call for Construction of 152 Speed Bumps to Avert Road Accidents

Speaking before the Standing Committee on Defence and Security of The National Assembly on Wednesday, Lamin King Colley, commissioner, the Gambia Police Force Mobile Traffic Unit, revealed that they embarked on a pilot study across the country and recommended for the National Road Authority (NRA) to construct 152 speed ramps to address road accidents.

"The best method that we can use to mitigate road accidents is improving and increasing speed bumps." The pilot study across the country he added, proved that there is a need for the increase of 'sleeping-police' (speed bumps) to reduce speeding which will eventually mitigate accidents," he told deputies.

"We have also made a pilot study from Barra to Amdalai, and the roads are all with speed bumps and accidents are rarely recorded on those roads."

He also noted that last year the Ministry of Works and Transport brought about three speed cameras and other valuables to fight the menace.

"We have difficulty when it comes to the legislature because the laws in place are ancient and they do not back the police. The only traffic laws that were amended were in the 90s and in 2013."

Hon Seedy S.K. Njie, the deputy speaker of National Assembly and the chairperson of the Committee, said the National Assembly of The Gambia through The Standing Committee on Defence and Security would continue to provide legislative support to enable the police and the NRA to enhance road safety, increase penalties for traffic violations as well as to include digitised spot fines for offenders or violators of road traffics.

"Furthermore, it is the committee's decision that henceforth the police embark on massive road and vehicle checks to ensure compliance with traffic laws and regulations. These include people parking their vehicles on road sides for hours, days or more."

He added that this proactive approach will help identify and address issues such as vehicle road unworthiness, under age driving and questionable issuance of driver's licence.

"NRA should also ensure that road conditions where they are deemed to have been the root causes of accidents are effectively handled and levelled. We cannot afford to continue losing the innocents and valuable lives of our people to the use of roads."