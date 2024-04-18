Senegal Battles 100 Percent Morbidity Due to Skin Bleaching

Depigmentation in Senegal leads to a high rate of cancer.

According to Dr Fatoumata Ly "there has been a mortality of almost 100% since December."

Depigmentation is a common practice among some women in Senegal. According to the specialist, "all patients suffering from skin cancers due to depigmentation and admitted to hospital structures since December have died."

To put an end to such a practice and save the lives of citizens, Dr Fatoumata Ly warns women about the potential risks associated with this practice.

"I warned about the risks of skin cancer associated with voluntary cosmetic depigmentation, in addition to the classic complications that we had known for a long time." As a reminder, the classic complications of depigmentation, such as hyperpigmentation, skin atrophy and infections, have long been documented.