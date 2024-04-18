West Africa: Acting Chief Justice Receives Ecowas Court President, Delegates

The Acting Chief Justice of Sierra Leone, Hon. Justice Nicholas C. Browne-Marke, has received the President of the ECOWAS Court, Hon. Justice Edward Amoako Asante and his delegation in preparation for the forthcoming ECOWAS Court International conference in Sierra Leone.

An update on progress was provided by the Chairperson of the National Coordinating Team, Hon. Justice Glanne Thompson (JSC).

Updating the meeting, Justice Thompson said the National Coordinating Team comprises key stakeholders, including the Sierra Leone Judiciary, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Transport and Aviation, the National Revenue Authority, the security sector, the Ministry of Health, the Sierra Leone Bar Association, among several others.

She informed the president that the team had been working and continues to do so effectively to ensure that the forthcoming conference is successful.

"This includes identifying suitable hotels, booking of the conference and coordinating with other agencies," she said.

Other sectors also briefed the meeting on their role and state of preparedness. Dr. Yaebu Kargbo representing the Ministry of Health informed the meeting that the Ministry will ensure that twenty-four-hour medical back-up service is provided for all participants in the event that such a service is needed.

In terms of security, Francis Langoba Keili, Chief of Staff, Office of National Security (ONS) gave a rundown of the security sector coordination for the conference and the modalities that will be put in place.

Responding,President of the court remarked on the impressive progress made thus far. He went on to say that " I am very amazed because everybody is involved and everybody has done something."

President Edward Amaako Asante said one of the benefits any host country will derive for hosting the ECOWAS Court International Conference is financial benefit He said participations will inject money into hotels and supermarkets.