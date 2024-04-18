Nigeria: Bring Down Nigeria's Enemies, Lagbaja Orders Commanders

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, has directed field commanders to remain committed in bringing the nation's adversaries to their knees and restoring sanity in troubled areas across the country.

This is just as he also directed the managing director of Post-Service Housing Development Limited (PHDL) to set aside 5 percent of the Affordable Home Ownership Option for All Soldiers (AHOOAS) Scheme in each estate for allocation to wounded/disabled soldiers.

Lagbaja, who said the Nigerian Army will cover all the housing expenses at 100 per cent for the soldiers, gave the orders in his opening remarks at the COAS first quarter conference 2024 in Abuja.

He said the military has despite setbacks, made considerable progress in stabilising the country's security.

"But for our concerted efforts, the insecurity that would have developed across the country is better imagined than experienced," he said.

He said the nation is more volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous than before hence, they must create that awareness across the force.

"We must, therefore, continue to be adaptive, ingenious, innovative, and ready to take up more non-traditional military responsibilities if we must help our dear country survive the time we are in," he said.

He continued "I charge field commanders across various theatres of operations, including our gallant troops, to remain committed to bringing the nation's adversaries to their knees and restoring sanity in troubled areas across the country.

"We must continue to strengthen our operational capabilities, enhance intelligence gathering, foster inter-agency cooperation and prioritise the welfare of our personnel.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Our commitment to professionalism, discipline, and respect for human rights must remain firm and obvious to all."

Lagbaja stated that the Army, as a way of improving troops' welfare, has commenced implementation of new welfare initiatives.

He said the Affordable Home Ownership Option for All Soldiers (AHOOAS), aimed at alleviating the hardship soldiers face in securing personal accommodation for post-service life, is one of such initiatives.

"As a way of making the scheme inclusive and showing our sensitivity to the plight of soldiers with operational related disabilities, I have directed the Managing Director of Post-Service Housing Development Limited (PHDL) to set aside 5 percent of the AHOOAS Scheme in each estate for allocation to this category of soldiers. Additionally, the Nigerian Army will cover all the housing expenses at 100 per cent for the soldiers," he added.

The Army said military operations have destroyed criminal hideouts, neutralized scores of bandits, and "subjected the remaining ones to situations where they are mainly on the run."

Lagbaja said the Nigerian Army despite internal obligations, has maintained a small but significant presence in ECOWAS, AU, and UN-led interventions around the world as contingents and staff officers, military observers, and mission experts.

"This deployment underscores our steadfast commitment to providing capable peacekeepers as part of our contributions to global peace and security. As we make more noticeable progress in ensuring peace, development, and economic prosperity at home, the Nigerian Army will make more troops and equipment available for deployment in Peace Support Operations within and outside the African continent."