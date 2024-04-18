Nigeria: Naira Abuse - EFCC to Arraign Cubana Chief Priest Today

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will today arraign a businessman and socialite Pascal Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest, before the Federal High Court in Lagos over allegations of abusing the Naira.

Cubana Chief Priest will be arraigned before Justice Kehinde Ogundare on a three-count charge of allegedly spraying and tampering with the Naira at a social event contrary to the provisions of the Central Bank Act of 2007.

The charge was filed on April 4 by the EFFC's prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN) and seven other lawyers representing the Chairman of the Commission.

In count 1, it was alleged "that you, Okechukwu Pascal on 13th Feb. 2024, at Eko Hotel, within the jurisdiction of the court, while dancing during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 (Five Hundred Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same for two hours, and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007".

In count 2, it was alleged "that you, Okechukwu Pascal sometime in 2020, in Lagos during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 (Five Hundred Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same for two hours, and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007".

In Count 3, it was alleged: "that you, Okechukwu Pascal sometime in January 2024, in Lagos during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 (Five Hundred Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007".

The EFCC on April 5 secured the conviction of popular cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, on similar charges for which he was sentenced to six months' imprisonment.