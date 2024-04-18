Nigeria: Anrml Holds Medical Outreach in Kaduna Community

An iron ore mining and processing company in the African Industries Group (AIG), African Natural Resources and Mines Ltd (ANRML) has conducted a health checkup and medicine distribution camp at Gujeni Village, Kaduna State, its host community.

The medical outreach was part of ANRML's week-long social impact activities in commemoration of the recently held World Health Day.

A statement from the company, signed by public relations officer, Babatunde Olanrewaju Akeem, said the aim was to provide medical care and treatment, create health awareness, identify and address health issues in the community, promote preventive healthcare, reduce the incidence of diseases and finally provide medical care and treatment to people who cannot afford it.

According to the statement, at the camp managed by ANRML in-house doctors, more than 200 people mostly women, children and elderly benefited from the camp, during which the medical team conducted health checkups for the villagers to ascertain their medical history, current ailments and prescribe medicines and lifestyle improvements.

The team also educated the people on the need to keep fit and their environment clean.

The event, which witnessed the company distributing medicines to locals, also had local leaders in attendance, who thanked the company and called for more of such initiatives in the future.

A beneficiary from the local community, Happy Dendlame, said, "I want to appreciate ANRML for their support with free medical checkup and free medication. The company is trying for our community and has shown us that our health is their concern."

The statement added that African Industries Group has long been working towards economic and social development within communities wherever its companies operate within Nigeria.

The group looks at improving the quality of life for individuals within the various communities through its three social impact verticals of Community Development, Women Empowerment and Health and Hygiene.

For the Gujeni community, ANRML has also undertaken other initiatives like digging boreholes with overhead tank facility to provide potable water, installing transformers and electric poles for electricity and laying of rural roads with concrete culverts for transportation among others.