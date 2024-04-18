Nigeria: Group Urges Leaders to Promote Unity in Diversity Among Youths

National president Majlis Khuddam Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Organisations (MKA) Nigeria, Abdur Roqib Akintunde Akinyemi yesterday called on the leaders to promote unity in diversity amongst the youth to achieve peace and prosperity in the country.

He spoke at the opening ceremony of the 50th National Convention (IJTEMA) of the Majlis Khuddamul Ahmadiyya Nigeria (Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Organisation), which will hold from April 18-April 21, 2024 at the Government Girls Secondary School, Dutse, Abuja. The first MKAN National Convention was held in 1972.

Akinyemi emphasised that a nation can't reform or move forward without the youths' contribution therefore youths must play vital role in achieving peace and tranquility in our diverse ethnic groups in the country.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Organization stands as the vibrant youth wing of the Worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, firmly rooted in over 206 countries globally.

Here in Nigeria, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat holds the distinction of establishing the first Muslim schools, hospitals, and newspapers in the nation.

"Our commitment to spreading the true teachings of Islam, promoting moral training, offering humanitarian services, and advocating peaceful coexistence among people of all faiths has remained unwavering, seamlessly extended into the folds of our youth in Nigeria," he added.

According to him, the 50th convention will serve as a platform for strengthening relationships, fostering love and brotherhood amongst the youth. He said it provides an opportunity to extend their hands in friendship and humanity to their host community, as espoused by the beautiful teachings of Islam.

With the theme "Unveiling the Impacts of Sustaining a Legacy for Service to Humanity," he said this landmark event transcends mere gathering as it represents an earnest endeavour to address the challenges facing Nigeria today and pave the way for a brighter future.

"It is a time where Nigeria faces multifaceted challenges ranging from socio-economic disparities to security threats and governance issues, it becomes imperative for us to reflect deeply on the significance of sustaining a legacy for service to humanity. At its core, this theme underscores the urgent need for collective action, rooted in compassion, unity, and selfless service, to overcome our present challenges and chart a path towards a more prosperous and harmonious future," he said.