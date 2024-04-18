Nigeria: PDP Extends Damagum's Tenure As Acting National Chairperson

"Umar Damagum will continue to be the acting national chairman of the party until the next meeting of NEC. The party considers that it is important to have more consultation on that issue."

The National Caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended the tenure of Umar Damagum as the acting National Chairperson of the party.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, disclosed this on Thursday while addressing journalists after the national caucus meeting at Bauchi Governor's lodge, Asokoro, Abuja.

The party's spokesperson said Mr Damagum will continue to be the acting national chairperson of the PDP until the next National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting which will be communicated by the party later.

He said the decision to extend Mr Damagum's tenure was to ensure reconciliation and unity of party members.

"Umar Damagum will continue to be the acting national chairman of the party until the next meeting of NEC. The party considers that it is important to have more consultation on that issue" Mr Ologunagba said.

Agenda

Mr Ologunagba said the focus at the NEC meeting scheduled to hold today (Thursday) by 2 p.m., at the national secretariat of the party will only focus on how to settle the rift between aggrieved members of the party.

He also said that part of the resolution at the caucus meeting was to ensure that congresses are held across states and local governments between June and August.

The spokesperson also noted that the timeline for the constitution review committee of the party will be extended to allow them to incorporate new recommendations.

"NEC meeting will not discuss any change in leaders. Rather, attention is focused on unity and reconciliation. Caucus agreed that all congresses in the states and local government should be concluded between June and August this year. Caucus agreed on the extension of the constitution review committee of the party to accept new recommendations."

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the party had earlier passed a vote of confidence on Mr Damagum but the North-central zone insisted that the position should be zoned to it to allow the zone complete the tenure of Iyorchia Ayu, who was suspended last year as national chairperson the party.

The region is relying on Section 47(6) of the PDP Constitution which provides that "Where a vacancy occurs in any of the offices of the Party, the Executive Committee at the appropriate level shall appoint another person from the area or zone where the officer originated from to serve out the tenure".

The PDP Governors Forum had also said that the NEC would decide whether to remove or retain Mr Damagum as acting chairperson of the party.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, attended the caucus meeting on Wednesday night.