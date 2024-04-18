Liberia: Several Died in Tragic Motor Accident

18 April 2024
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Wilson

Monrovia-April-18-2024-TNR:Several individuals are feared dead following a tragic motor accident on the Monrovia-Buchanan Highway.

According to a journalist based in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, the accident involved a truck and a taxi, though details of the incident are still emerging.

The collision occurred on the busy highway Tuesday evening, causing significant damage to both vehicles involved and leading to injuries among the passengers. Emergency services and law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene to provide assistance and manage the situation.

Eyewitnesses at the scene described the accident as devastating, with the vehicles severely damaged and passengers trapped inside. Efforts were made to rescue survivors and transport them to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, and authorities are working to determine the factors that led to this tragic incident on the Monrovia-Buchanan Highway.

As more information becomes available, the identities of the victims and further details about the accident will be disclosed to the public.

The accident serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for drivers to exercise caution while traveling on highways and busy roads. Authorities are urging motorists to adhere to traffic regulations, maintain safe speeds, and avoid reckless driving to prevent such tragic accidents in the future.

