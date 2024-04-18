Nigeria: IG in Ogun, Vows to Tame Rising Kidnapping

18 April 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Peter Moses

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has begun a three-day visit to Ogun State, where he vowed to tame the rising kidnapping incidents in the state.

Egbetokun, while addressing stakeholders at the command's headquarters in Eleweran, Abeoku-ta, said there's a need to put an end to the ceaseless kidnapping cases in the state.

The police chief also approved the immediate creation of additional area commands in Ifo, Ime-ko and Ipokia areas of the state as part of efforts to address insecurity in the state.

He charged officers of the command to step up their efforts in fighting crime.

In his welcome address, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Abiodun Alamutu, said Ogun re-mained one of the safest states in Nigeria despite having its own fair share of insecurity challeng-es.

Alamutu noted that the IG's visit would reenergise officers and men for a better service deliv-ery.

