Nigeria: Why the Senate Must Review the Senator Ningi Issue

Our society would be a bit rancour- free and more habitable if we could hold ourselves accountable, accept responsibility for our actions and inactions and be willing to judge ourselves based on every decision taken and behaviour exhibited at any prevailing situation.

We should all be mindful of the solemn truth, that our present position is a reflection of our past choices and decisions. Consequently, our future is likely going to be a reflection of the choices we make today.

Unarguably, it is quite a seamless task to trade blame games, utter censorious commentary and buck passing in a scenario that is unfavourable and unpleasant to us.

Meanwhile, in a workable and rational society, the onus should lie on the shoulders of a great leader at the helm of affairs to accept the success and/ or failure of the institution, because the buck stops at his or her desk.

In retrospect, the on-going tussle at the Senate due to alleged 2024 budget padding that led to the suspension of Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi, representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, from frank disposition devoid of calumny, vituperation and not being immodest is due to lack of information and conflict management skills at the highest level of the Senate, or rather deliberate decision to look the other way.

To face the storms of this issue genuinely, Senator Akpabio should have at the outset of the debate managed and halted the ugly outcome behind closed doors without letting the cat out of the bag.

Though, the odds favour him as the President of the Senate but since power and leadership comes from the Supreme, he really needs to sit up and blend his relationship with his colleagues.

One of the badges that is prominent of AKpabio is his inability to consult widely before uttering a statement and taking hasty decisions, not knowing that once a statement is out of your domain and ills decision administered, the consequences are irretrievable.

A leader should be a good listener, slow to speak and with fervent capacity to transmit ideas in an honest, open and transparent medium.

The misnomer caused due to suspension of a renowned ranking Senator (Ningi) has weakened the pillars of the Red chamber and created a conducive atmosphere for cockroaches and reptiles to gain entrance into its cracked walls.

Indefeasibly, the Red chamber is a serene upper house that should be occupied by matured minds full of intelligence, towering integrity, competency and outstanding resume to handle herculean tasks.

The recent rowdy and unhealthy display in the Senate is perceived to be due to the high quest for supremacy, self-esteem and political witch-hunting, devoid of positive objectivity.

In an atmosphere where justice and fairness are of priority, once an election is conducted and a winner emerges, he or she automatically becomes the senator of Federal Republic of Nigeria, irrespective of political and religious affiliations to enact laws, present bills and move motions for the betterment of Nigeria and Nigerians.

The elected president of the Senate should be well equipped with skills for integration, coordination, fraternisation and harmonisation of individual potentials to enable them function as a virile team.

Over the years now, the Senate plenary and other forms of deliberations have been blissful and the senators have developed a formidable strategy on how to address internal wrangling and infighting until the recent saga.

Our democracy, to some large extent, has come of age and the 10th Assembly does not have that lofty vacuum for abysmal and ineptitude performance.

Though there is still room for change and improvement, Akpabio's scorecard so far is not remarkable enough to be displayed in the legacy showroom of the Senate.

The President of the Senate, Akpabio, should guard caution jealously as the banana peel syndrome is still kept in the archives of the chamber.

The previous Senate Presidents that escaped the peel were able to blend and manage the symptoms meticulously.

There is still a tendency to beam search light on the whereabouts of the banana peel if there is an obvious breakdown of communication.

There's no victor's crown without a struggle.

Akpabio should use his uncommon sense to smoothen his relationship with his colleagues to avoid a divided house and falling prey to the laid trap.

[email protected]