Nigeria: I'm Still in Love, Man Begs Divorce Seeking Wife

18 April 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)

A housewife, Lawal Modupe Lawal, has approached an Upper Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja seeking the dissolution of her 17-year-old marriage to her husband, Ismaila on grounds of "lack of love and affection."

Modupe told the court that she got married to Ismaila, according to Islamic laws on October 24, 2007.

The mother of three, said that her husband sent her out of her matrimonial home on June 17, 2023.

"I do not love him anymore and I want the court to dissolve the marriage, " she said.

The husband, however, said that he still loves his wife and would not grant her a divorce.

He pleaded with court to call for a mediation with members of his family and his wife's family.

The Judge, Mohammed Wakili, however advised the respondent to make efforts to win his wife's love back.

Wakili also urged Modupe to give her husband a chance.

The judge gave the couple two weeks to settle their differences and report back to the court on May 2. (NAN)

