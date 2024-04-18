Africa: Ecowas and the Future of Democracy in West Africa

During the last extraordinary summit of the highest organ of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the Authority of Heads of State and Government, in Abuja, they resolved among others, that president of the Republic of Niger, Bazoum Mohammed must be released.

But this should not have been a resolution but a condition. If truly ECOWAS is interested in strengthening democracy in West Africa; it should not have hurriedly lifted the ban on sections imposed on the ruling juntas in those countries.

Alright, the sanctions have been removed, but where is Bazoum today? Where is the transition programme?

Now what is the result of the so-called diplomatic approach used?

All the ECOWAS' resolutions were violated by an arrogant class of dictators. In fact, just recently, the military rulers of Mali further curtailed the rights and freedom of the people of Mali, by banning political activities. But ECOWAS didn't find it fit to issue even a statement. Only AU scorned the rulers. The question to ask, is how weak ECOWAS is that it is being treated with contempt by an illegitimate ruling class?

ECOWAS has abandoned Bazoum Mohammed. Everyone knows this. ECOWAS has become indecisive. It has stopped pressurising the coupists to come up with a transition programme. ECOWAS is demystified by gun-toting soldiers.