Nigeria: NESG Reappoints Board Directors

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) yesterday held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) where it reappointed its board of directors.

In a statement by the management of the group, the meeting took place at the NESG Summit House in Lagos and virtually.

Speaking at the AGM in Lagos, Mr Niyi Yusuf, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the NESG, restated the commitment of the group in providing valuable solutions to the economic group.

He added that, "For national growth and development, valuable recommendations are required which is why the group is always releasing economic outlook and recommendations for national interest and development."

The statement added that the Annual General Meeting of the NESG also featured the presentation of the organisation's year-end financial statement and the reappointment and ratification of board directors.

Some of the members who were re-elected to the NESG board include Mr Olaniyi Yusuf, Mr Osagie Okunbor, Mr Udeme Ufot, Mr Nnanna Ude, Mr Omoboyede Olusanya, and Mr Wassim Elhussein.

Other members who were re-elected and whose appointments to the NESG board were ratified are Mr Patrick Tola Adeyemi, Mr Marcus Olakunle Alake, Mr Abubakar Suleiman, and Dr Tayo Aduloju.

The NESG chairman also announced the retirement of Mrs Ndidi Nwuneli from the board of the NESG.