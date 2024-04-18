Nigeria: 4 Awaiting Trial Inmates Regain Freedom in Edo

The Chief Judge (CJ) of Edo State, Justice Daniel Okungbowa, has set free four awaiting trial inmates, Benedict Oko (27), Obasogie Caleb (27), Emmanuel Marcus (35) and Innocent Eze (25), from the Oko and Benin correc-tional centres.

Justice Okungbowa set the inmates free over lack of case files and evidence against them, noting that they could not be in detention waiting for the police to find their missing case files.

He admonished them not to abuse the privilege but see their freedom as God's given opportunity to turn over a new leaf.

City & Crime gathered that the freed inmates, Marcus, a native of Akwa Ibom State, was charged with raping a minor and had been in detention from January 20, 2023; Eze, who hails from Delta State, was charged with armed robbery; Oko was charged with kidnapping, while Caleb was charged with armed robbery and murder.