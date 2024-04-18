Liberia: I'm Slowly Dying

-Former Superintendent Karbiah cries out

A former superintendent battling stroke, appeals for assistance.

Monrovia, Liberia, April 18, 2024- Rivercess County former Superintendent J. Bismark Karbiah is alarmed about his ill health as he appeals for help from the government, humanitarian, and NGOs to save his life.

Mr. Karbiah has battled stroke nearly for the past six years. His cry comes barely less than four months after the former ruling Coalition for Democratic Change-led government in which he served left power in January.

He served as Superintendent for Rivercess from March 2018 to January 2024 under former President George Manneh Weah.

"I'm not okay, my brother. As you can see, I am crossing the road to go and beg those senators and representatives at the Capitol Building for help. I'm suffering, even to find food to eat on a daily basic is difficult, all I left now with is to beg or die", he laments.

He told The NEW DAWN that he had been suffering from depression less than a month after assuming office in the county.

"I'm suffering from stroke and complete loss. I feel like killing myself. I'm tired of this condition. No assistance to have me treated. No food to eat, no car, and everything is totally worthless living, and I'm left with no option but to kill myself and call it an end to this traumas."

Karbiah says he has gone to America for medication, where he spent all his money and resources without help from anywhere.

He has requested to meet former President Weah to explain his health condition, but to no avail until the administration's tenure expired and he was defeated at the poll.

However, he lauds former President Weah for the confidence reposed in him to serve as Superintendent while blaming officials for barricading the ex-President from seeing him about his deteriorating condition.

He accused former Chief of Protocol Norah Finda Bundoo, Margibi County Senator Nathaniel McGill, former Minister of Finance Samuel Tweah Jr., and former Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE) Boss Mr. Perci Yeke, among others, who denied him access to Weah.

"This is an unbearable condition I'm left to live with, and even my own government did let me down, those officials - Samuel Tweah, Perci Yeke, Nathaniel McGill prevented me from seeing the former President until the government left office."

Meanwhile, with a paralyzed leg and arm, the former superintendent is calling on the government of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for assistance to enable him to seek advanced treatment abroad.

He details that his sickness has gone beyond western medical therapy, and now needs traditional treatment, thus he wants US15,000 to go to neighboring African countries such as Benín, Gàmbia, Mali, Guinea or perhaps India for herbal medication.

Karbiah laments that his family abandoned him because he worked in the Weah administration and couldn't help them. Editing by Jonathan Browne