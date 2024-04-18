Liberia: CDC Alarms Troubling Trends

Monrovia, Liberia — -Cautions UP-led government not to self-disrupt

- Former ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) cautions the Boakai administration to desist from activities that could disrupt its governing of the State.

Monrovia, Liberia, April 18, 2024-The former ruling Coalition for Democratic Change alarms the troubling trend of the ruling Unity Party-led government, cautioning it to desist from negative conduct that has a propensity to disrupt the governing process of the State.

The Acting National Chair of the CDC, Atty. Augustine Janga Kowo says the recent fire that engulfed the homes of Speaker Jonathan F. Koffa and Montserrado County Senator Saah Joseph, along with several others across the country, is a troubling trend for the government.

Accordingly, he observes that the government's operation in conducting the affairs of the State is very disruptive, adding that targeting ex-government officials through the illegal removal of tenure holders, civil servants, and Foreign Service personnel is disruptive to the peace.

He cautions the current administration to be very careful about how it proceeds to protect the country's peace.

"We see a troubling trend and think those fire disasters look suspicious. We call on the government authority to initiate speedy investigation into the matter. We also urged the government not to disrupt its governing process", Atty. Kowo cautions.

He recalls that few months into the Unity Party-led administration, the CDC wrote Speaker Koffa and Senate President Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Kargan Lawrence, pointing out the UP's misconduct, just few months into its leadership.

The former Comptroller General of Liberia disclosed that the UP's victory, which was within the margin of error, shows that although the UP has legitimacy to govern, it doesn't necessarily have the popular mandate of the Liberian people.

"The death rate in Kinjor, Grand Cape Mount County was troubling. Six years of the CDC administration didn't see death of demonstrators. We call on the UP to respect the human rights of the Liberian people; they have the right to protest, as UP did during the CDC six years," he emphasizes.