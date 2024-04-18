Liberia: Police Arrest Key Suspect in Officer Amanda Nebo's Death

Monrovia, Liberia — The Liberian National Police says it has napped a prime suspect in death of a female officer.

- The Inspector General of the Liberia National Police (LNP), Col. Gregory Coleman, announced the arrest of a key suspect believed to be involved in the tragic death of Police Officer Amanda Nebo. The suspect is currently undergoing police interrogation.

According to report, Officer Nebo met her untimely demise in a chilling incident on April 14, 2024, around midnight, after she was confronted by unidentified individuals demanding her handbag.

When she refused to comply with their demands, she was fatally attacked, which led to her sudden demise.

However, conflicting reports have emerged about the exact location of the incident, with some sources indicating Barnesville Junction and others citing Dry Rice Market Junction.

Briefing reporters at the Ministry of Information, Culture Affairs, and Tourism on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, IG Coleman disclosed that the apprehended suspect has provided crucial information, leading to the identification of additional suspects in the crime.

He indicates that efforts are underway to apprehend these individuals, with plans to have them in custody within the next day or two.

To address rise in crime, particularly related to motorcycle offenses, the Police Chief outlined proactive measures implemented by the LNP.

According to him, these measures extend beyond resource deployment, with consideration to impose curfew on motorcyclists to bolster safety measures for both riders and passengers.

Highlighting the urgency of targeted interventions, Col. Coleman recounted a recent incident where prompt action from a citizen averted a potential tragedy involving motorcyclists wielding machetes.

He reveals that two days ago, a woman visited his office to report an incident she witnessed while driving home around Somalia Drive at 11:30 pm.

She described seeing two motorcyclists armed with machetes chasing a cyclist. To intervene, she maneuvered her vehicle between them, forcing the assailants off the road and rescuing the victim.

The Police IG notes prevalence of motorcycle-related crimes in the area and discussed plans to enhance safety measures.

He further revealed that the Police are reviewing measures to curtail the situation and ensure people's safety.

Meanwhile, he says the community will be informed of those measures to be implemented for crime reduction and public safety