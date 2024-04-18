Nigeria: Grid Collapse - TCN Deploys Generation Loss Detection System

"This new innovation stands as a testament to the company's commitment to advancing grid management capabilities," Ms Mbah said.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Wednesday said it has deployed a Generation Dip/Loss Detection System (GLDS) to detect and respond to sudden drops in power generation across its network.

The TCN General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, in a statement on Wednesday, said the innovation stands as a testament to the company's commitment to advancing grid management capabilities.

"As TCN continues to make efforts to enhance grid management, its engineers have recently deployed the Generation Dip/Loss Detection System (GLDS) which plays a pivotal role in detecting and responding to sudden drops or dips in power generation across the network.

"This new innovation stands as a testament to the Transmission Company of Nigeria's (TCN) commitment to advancing grid management capabilities. Designed to empower the National Control Center (NCC) in Osogbo, GLDS provides grid controllers in NCC with advanced tools for real-time monitoring and analysis of grid performance," Ms Mbah said.

She explained that the GLDS intuitive interface allows for the setting of parameters, continuous monitoring of power generating stations, and comprehensive reporting functionalities, enabling swift responses to grid disturbances.

"GLDS incorporates sophisticated data analytics and machine learning algorithms to analyse real-time data and identify patterns associated with sudden generation loss.

"By leveraging anomaly detection techniques, GLDS can promptly alert grid controllers on deviations from normal grid behaviour, facilitating proactive intervention to prevent widespread disruptions," she said.

Furthermore, she said TCN ensures seamless communication between GLDS and IoT cloud servers, enabling more rapid response and coordination of mitigation strategies.

This connectivity, Ms Mbah said, underscores TCN's commitment to enhancing grid resilience and ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of electricity to consumers across Nigeria.

She said the TCN engineers had developed an in-house design that leverages on IoT technology as an innovative solution in response to the challenge of limited visibility of power generators.

"The IoT devices, which were strategically deployed across power stations and some substations, facilitate the collection of near real-time data, including power generation levels and grid performance metrics.

"The IoT enabled the expansion of visibility of power generating stations from 6 to 27, this has helped TCN significantly improve its ability to monitor grid load and identify potential issues before they escalate," she added.

Recently, she said the IoT device was also used to capture generation from Taopex Gs and Zungeru Hydro Power Station, bringing the total number of power stations visible to the national grid to 29.

"GLDS and the IoT represent a significant step forward in bolstering grid stability and reliability.

"These initiatives not only empower TCN's grid controllers with the insights needed to proactively address challenges and minimise disruptions but also demonstrate TCN's dedication to meeting the evolving demands of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI)," she said.