Nigeria: Developing - Record-Chasing Chess Master, Tunde Onakoya Completes 24 Hours Undefeated

Premium Times
Nigerian chess master, Tunde Onakoya
18 April 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

With a target of 58 hours, Onakoya is determined to make a difference in the lives of millions of children across the world

Nigerian chess master, Tunde Onakoya, is making headlines as he continues the ambitious challenge to break the Guinness World Record for the longest unbeaten chess marathon.

With a target of 58 hours, Onakoya is determined to make a difference in the lives of millions of children across the world

As of Thursday evening, he has already crossed the 24-hour mark, playing 60 games undefeated with his partner, CoachShawnMar.

Despite feeling fatigued, Onakoya remains resolute, stating;

"It's officially 1 full day of playing continuous chess in our attempt to break the

@GWR for longest chess marathon. @CoachShawnMar and I have played 60 games and the fatigue is naturally setting in. But one thing we will not do is stop.

"We will raise a million dollars and bring the gift of chess to children across the world. Your support is needed now, more than ever."

It's officially 1 full day of playing continous chess in our attempt to break the @GWR for longest chess marathon. @CoachShawnMar and I have played 60 games and the fatique is naturally setting in. But one thing we will not do is stop. We will raise a million dollars and bring... pic.twitter.com/A1LD07Caar-- Tunde Onakoya (@Tunde_OD) April 18, 2024

Record to beat

The current record stands at 56 hours, 9 minutes, and 37 seconds, set by Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad of Norway in November 2018.

Onakoya is determined to surpass this record, fueled by his passion for empowering children through education.

Onakoya's initiative has garnered support from Nigerian dignitaries, including former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Onakoya on Thursday also revealed the support from Nigeria's Consul-General in New York City and his team.

He wrote: Ambassador Peter Lot Egopija, Nigeria's Consul-General in New York City, and his team dropped by Times Square to show their support for our world record attempt.

Ambassador Peter Lot Egopija, Nigeria's Consul-General in New York City, and his team dropped by Times Square to show their support for our world record attempt.#ChessMarathonForChange#Tunde58hoursOfChess pic.twitter.com/IrGm5BY61l-- Tunde Onakoya (@Tunde_OD) April 18, 2024

Onakoya's Chess in Slums project has already made a significant impact, providing opportunities for young people in marginalised areas.

As Onakoya continues his marathon, the world watches with bated breath.

Will he succeed in breaking the record and making a difference in the lives of millions?

The outcome will be revealed on 19 April at 8 p.m. when the Nigerian chess master by calculation would have reached the 58-hour mark.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.