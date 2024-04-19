Kenya: Ruto Convenes Urgent Security Council Meeting After Military Plane Crash

General Francis Ogolla died in a helicopter crash on April 18, 2024.
18 April 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto convened a National Security Council meeting at State House Nairobi on Thursday evening following a helicopter crash that killed top military commanders in Elgeyo Marakwet.

State House Spokesman Hussein Mohamed said a statement will be issued after the meeting.

"President William Ruto has convened an urgent meeting of the National Security Council at State House Nairobi this evening following a Kenya Defence Forces' helicopter crash this afternoon in Elgeyo-Marakwet County," Hussein said in a short statement.

There are reports that Military Chief General Francis Ogolla is among the casualties but no official confirmation has been provided by authorities.

The Military Headquarters said any such announcement can only be confirmed by State House.

The top Military officials are said to have been on a security assessment mission when their helicopter went down and burst into flames.

