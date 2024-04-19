Kenya: KDF Dispatches Air Crash Investigation Unit to Ogolla Chopper Crash Site

Nairobi — The Kenya Defence Forces has dispatched a team of air crash Investigators to probe the cause of the tragic air crash that led to the death of the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Francis Ogolla and nine others in on Thursday.

The Huey helicopter crashed at 2:20 pm shortly after take off.

President William Ruto confirmed the incident saying the investigations Kenya Air Force personnel will lead the probe.

"The Kenya Air Force has constituted and dispatched an air investigations team, to establish the cause of the air crash," Ruto said describing the incident as "a moment of great sadness for myself, as the Commander in Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, the Kenya Defence Forces fraternity and the nation at large."

While describing Ogolla's last moments, the President said that the CDF, had left Nairobi Thursday morning, to visit troops deployed in the North Rift under Operation Maliza Uhalifu, and to inspect the ongoing school renovation works in five schools.

Ruto said disclosed that as part of his working tour, a multi-agency team stationed at Chesitet in Baringo County had briefed the CDF on the security situation after which he proceeded to the Kainuk Forward Operating Base in Turkana County, where he addressed troops, commending them for their resilience and operational successes.

The CDF and his entourage departed from Kainuk to Chesegon, West Pokot County, where he launched the rehabilitation of Cheptulel Boys High School.

He was departing Chesegon for the Recruits Training School in Uasin Gishu County, where he was scheduled to inspect construction facilities at the institution when the crash happened.

The President identified other KDF personnel who died alongside Ogolla as Brigadier Swale Saidi, Colonel Duncan Keittany, Lieutenant Colonel David Sawe, Major George Benson Magondu, Captain Sora Mohamed, Captain Hillary Litali, Senior Sergeant John Kinyua Mureithi, Sergeant Cliphonce Omondi, and Sergeant Rose Nyawira.