Kenya: General Francis Ogolla, Kenya's Military Chief Who Died in a Chopper Crash

Nairobi — General Francis Omondi Ogolla, who died in a helicpter crash on Thursday, was named Kenya's military chief in April 2023.

He was named to the top post by President William Ruto, taking over from General Robert Kibochi who proceeded on retirement.

"I am deeply saddened to announce the passing of General Francis Omondi Ogolla, the Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces," President Ruto announced late Thursday night from State House after convening an urgent National Security Council Meeting.

He died alongside nine other military officers while two survived the crash that occurred at Sindar area, Kaben location, Tot division in Elgeyo Marakwet.

According to the president, the CDF, onboard the Kenya Air Force Huey Helicopter, had left Nairobi on Thursday morning, to visit troops deployed in the North Rift under Operation Maliza Uhalifu, and to inspect the ongoing school renovations works.

As part of his working tour, the CDF had been briefed on the security situation by a multi-agency team stationed at Chesitet in Baringo County, after which he proceeded to the Kainuk Forward Operating Base in Turkana County, where he addressed troops, commending them for their resilience and operational successes.

The CDF and his entourage departed from Kainuk to Chesegon, West Pokot County, where he launched the rehabilitation of Cheptulel Boys High School.

"He then departed Chesegon for the Recruits Training School in Uasin Gishu County, where he was scheduled to inspect construction facilities at the institution.

Unfortunately, the aircraft crashed shortly after take-off," President Ruto said in announcing the shocking deaths.

General Ogolla has had a distinguished career spanning decades.

A fighter jet pilot by training, he joined the Kenya Defence Forces in April 1984 and was commissioned as 2nd Lieutenant in May 1985, starting his journey in the Kenya Air Force.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Throughout his illustrious career, General Ogolla rose through the ranks, taking on various challenging assignments.

He underwent extensive training, including as a fighter pilot and instructor pilot with the United States Air Force, and received instruction in areas such as imagery intelligence, counter-terrorism, and accident investigation.

Ogolla held a Diploma in International Studies and Military Science from Egerton University, a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, Armed Conflict, and Peace Studies (First Class Honours), and a Master of Arts degree in International Studies from the University of Nairobi. He further honed his skills at prestigious institutions like the École Militaire de Paris and the National Defence College of Kenya.

Throughout his career, General Ogolla held various key positions, including Deputy Commander of the Kenya Air Force, Base Commander of Laikipia Air Base, Commanding Officer of Tactical Fighter Wing, Chief Flying Instructor at Kenya Air Force Flying Training School, and Operations Desk Officer at Kenya Air Force Headquarters.

His leadership and expertise were instrumental in developing and implementing training programs and operational strategies that significantly enhanced the effectiveness of the Kenya Air Force and the Kenya Defence Forces as a whole.

General Ogolla's untimely passing leaves a void in the nation's military leadership, and he will be remembered for his exceptional service, dedication, and contributions to Kenya's defence and security.