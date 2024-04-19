Kenya: Uhuru Mourns Gen Ogolla As a Devoted Patriot

General Francis Ogolla died in a helicopter crash on April 18, 2024.
18 April 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned Chief of Defence Forces Gen Francis Ogolla as a devoted patriot who dedicated his life to serving and protecting his beloved country.

"The CDF was not only an accomplished military leader, but also a devoted patriot who dedicated his life to serving and protecting our beloved country," Kenyatta stated in a note on his social media account.

"His untimely demise in a helicopter crash at the Kaben-Cheptulel border between Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot counties is a significant loss for our nation," he said.

"During this period of mourning, please accept my sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends, and colleagues of the other officers of the ill-fated flight," the former added.

He further stated that "Ogolla's leadership, bravery, and unwavering commitment to duty have made a lasting impact on our armed forces and our nation as a whole."

"I had the privilege of serving with General Ogolla as Deputy Commander of the Kenya Air Force, Commander of the Kenya Air Force, and finally as Vice Chief of Defence Forces," Kenyatta said.

The CDF died on Thursday afternoon alongside nine other officers following a military helicopter accident.

Gen Ogolla had flown to the region to visit KDF troops in the North rift region and inspect construction projects in three local primary schools.

